Rohit Sharma Melts Hearts In New Zealand, Happily Signs Autograph For Fan Despite Dismal ODI Series | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Rohit Sharma endured a forgettable New Zealand tour in his sole remaining international format, scoring just 30 runs across four innings at a career-low bilateral opening average of 7.50

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India Vs New Zealand ODI Series Rohit Sharma Fan Autograph Watch Video
India's Rohit Sharma in action in ODIs. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • India clinched a historic 3-1 ODI series win in New Zealand, snapping the hosts' seven-year unbeaten home streak

  • Rohit Sharma endured a dismal tour with the bat, managing just 30 runs across four innings at an average of 7.50

  • Off the field, Rohit won hearts by warmly signing autograph for fan during a family stroll with his wife and son

India wrapped up their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a thrilling 22-run victory in the final clash at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, clinching the rubber 3-1. The triumph ended the Black Caps' seven-year unbeaten streak in home ODI series, giving head coach Gautam Gambhir his first overseas ODI series win.

Having already retired from both Test cricket and T20Is, veteran batter Rohit Sharma now exclusively plies his trade in the 50-over format on the international stage.

However, the historic series win was overshadowed on a personal front by a dismal run with the bat for the former India captain. Across four innings—with the third ODI in Hamilton washed out—Rohit endured a forgettable tour, registering scores of 0, 23, 0, and 7.

Finishing with just 30 runs at an average of 7.50, he recorded his lowest-ever average in a bilateral ODI series as an opener, further dragging down his overall ODI average in New Zealand to 29.18.

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Also Read: Rohit Sharma Creates Unwanted Record After Another Failure In India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI

Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Fan

Despite the frustrating lean patch on the field, Rohit remained as approachable and warm as ever off it following the conclusion of the white-ball leg.

While taking a relaxed stroll along the streets of New Zealand alongside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their young son, Ahaan, the senior batter was spotted by an enthusiastic fan who quickly approached him with pen and a Mumbai Indians cap for autograph.

Unfazed by his recent batting struggles and happily pausing his personal family time, Rohit immediately obliged. Flashing a trademark smile, he patiently signed autograph and shared brief, pleasant exchange with the delighted supporter before resuming his walk with Ritika and their son—a heartwarming gesture that has since won widespread admiration online.

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