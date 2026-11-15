India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 5th ODI: Mitchell Santner Opts To Bowl First

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE Score: Holding a 2-1 lead despite a setback in the fourth ODI, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will look to clinch the series today. Meanwhile, New Zealand aim to level the scoreline. Catch the full scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, and all live updates right here

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE Score: India's outing against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, on Friday, November 13, turned out to be a massive disappointment. However, with the Men in Blue holding a 2-1 lead, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will eye a series victory here on Sunday. India have a few areas to fix if they want to seal the series, as their batting has looked shaky. Except for Virat Kohli's 70 in the first ODI, Indian batters have struggled to score freely on New Zealand's pitches. Senior pros Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who have endured a rough patch in the series, will look to fire in the final outing. While the bowling attack has been a positive, New Zealand head into the decider on the back of a strong performance, powered by Will Young's century and Matt Henry's six-wicket haul.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2026, 07:01:50 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Yash Thakur gets maiden ODI cap! Young pacer Yash Thakur is set to make his ODI debut today as he has been inlucded in the playing XI in place of Gurnoor Brar, who has been released from the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Brar was added to India's Test squad as BCCI released Kuldeep Yadav to participate in domestic cricket. A big moment for Yash Thakur as he is all set to make his debut for India in the 5th ODI against New Zealand.



ODI Cap No. 267 🧢



Go well, Yash 👏👏#NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XzpOD5fn0m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026

15 Nov 2026, 06:56:38 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: What will be the playing XI! Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

15 Nov 2026, 06:40:12 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Weather Forecast! There is little to no chance of rain during the afternoon when the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin. However, the possibility of showers increases as evening approaches, with the rain probability climbing to 40% and remaining steady throughout the night. Temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 21°C during the day.

15 Nov 2026, 06:30:58 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Head-to-head record! Total Matches: 124

India Won: 64

New Zealand Won: 52

No Result: 7

Tied: 1

15 Nov 2026, 06:21:01 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Squads! India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell, Josh Clarkson

15 Nov 2026, 06:12:35 am IST IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Live Streaming! The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels across India. Fans can also live stream the match live online through the Sony LIV app and website.