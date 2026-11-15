India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 5th ODI: Mitchell Santner Opts To Bowl First

IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Yash Thakur gets maiden ODI cap!
Young pacer Yash Thakur is set to make his ODI debut today as he has been inlucded in the playing XI in place of Gurnoor Brar, who has been released from the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Brar was added to India's Test squad as BCCI released Kuldeep Yadav to participate in domestic cricket.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: What will be the playing XI!
Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Weather Forecast!
There is little to no chance of rain during the afternoon when the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin. However, the possibility of showers increases as evening approaches, with the rain probability climbing to 40% and remaining steady throughout the night.
Temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 21°C during the day.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Head-to-head record!
Total Matches: 124
India Won: 64
New Zealand Won: 52
No Result: 7
Tied: 1
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Squads!
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell, Josh Clarkson
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Live Streaming!
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels across India. Fans can also live stream the match live online through the Sony LIV app and website.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE: Good Morning!
A very good morning, folks! We are back again with another live blog as India and New Zealand gear up for an exciting series decider. India hold a 2-1 lead despite their defeat in the previous match. Now, Shreyas Iyer & Co. will aim to seal the trophy, while New Zealand look to level the scoreline.
Who will come out on top? We are about to find out! Sit back, relax, and stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, ball-by-ball updates, and expert insights straight from the Bay Oval.