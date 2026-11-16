Sanju Samson Makes Loud Statement For India T20 Opening Spot With Explosive Knock In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Sanju Samson hit 47 off 16 balls as Kerala beat Maharashtra by 94 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rohan Kunnummal scored 75 and Kerala posted 211 for 8 before bowling Maharashtra out for 117

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Sanju Samson 16-Ball 47 Kerala vs Maharashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Statement
Sanju Samson smashed 47 off 16 balls after coming in at No. 4 against Maharashtra. Photo: JioHotstar
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson smashed 47 off 16 balls after coming in at No. 4 against Maharashtra

  • Rohan Kunnummal scored 75 off 47 balls to anchor Kerala’s innings

  • Kerala posted 211 for 8 after batting first in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match

Sanju Samson blasted 47 off 16 balls as Kerala thrashed Maharashtra by 94 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kerala piled up 211 for 8 after batting first, with Rohan Kunnummal making 75 off 47 balls to set up the big total.

The innings mattered for more than the result. Samson had managed only four runs as an opener against Madhya Pradesh in Kerala's first match, but this time he tore into the bowling after arriving at No. 4.

Kerala's top order gave him the base. Kunnummal's strokeplay and Samson's burst turned the game quickly before Kerala's bowlers finished the job by dismissing Maharashtra for 117.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Funds Kerala Sprinter TM Atul’s Entire Athletics Career After Record 100m Gold In Kozhikode

Samson’s Rapid Response

Samson answered fast.

After his disappointing four as an opener against Madhya Pradesh in the first match, he walked in at 52-2 in the sixth over against Maharashtra. He got going at once with a four off Prashant Solanki.

The attack gathered pace in the eighth over. Samson smashed two successive sixes and a four, then followed that with a hat-trick of sixes in the ninth over.

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Maharashtra got a break in the next over. Vicky Ostwell dismissed Samson, but by then he had already changed the match with a 16-ball 47.

Opening Spot Debate

His innings came at a time when his batting role was under discussion.

Samson's starting spot in the Indian team was being talked about at number four. With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's arrival in the side, Vaibhav is being considered to open the innings in Samson's place.

That debate sharpened in the third match of the series against New Zealand. Vaibhav opened with Abhishek in that game.

Samson's knock against Maharashtra fed directly into that conversation. He showed he can make an impact from any position.

Kerala’s Batting Support

Kunnummal built the platform.

The opener struck 75 off 47 balls and hit nine fours and three sixes. His innings gave Kerala the drive they needed after choosing to bat first.

He also shared a 66-run stand with Samson. That partnership pushed Kerala ahead before the middle order added the finishing touches.

Salman Nizar stayed unbeaten on 29. Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 19 off 15 balls as Kerala reached 211 for 8.

Maharashtra Collapse In Chase

The chase never took off.

Maharashtra were bowled out for 117 as Kerala sealed a 94-run win. MD Nidheesh led the attack with five wickets.

Biju Narayanan backed him well. He took three wickets to close out a one-sided result for Kerala.

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