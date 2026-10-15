'When He Got Out': Sanju Samson Reveals Exact Moment India Lost Control Against West Indies

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Sanju Samson said Tilak Varma’s dismissal changed the chase. He also defended India’s bowlers after the hosts lost to West Indies by 24 runs in the fourth T20 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. West Indies levelled the five-match series 2-2 after Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul.

image Prefer on Google
Sanju Samson India vs West Indies 4th T20I
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Samson said Tilak Varma’s dismissal was the turning point in the 24-run defeat to West Indies in Hyderabad

  • India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs while chasing 248, despite a fast start from the top order

  • The series now moves to Bengaluru for the decider on Saturday, with Samson saying India are ready for the contest

India opener Sanju Samson believes that Tilak Varma's dismissal was the turning point in the fourth T20I against the West Indies on Wednesday, as the visitors defeated the Men in Blue by 24 runs.

Chasing 248, India slipped to 130/5 in the 12th over despite Samson's explosive 56 off 23 balls, a knock laced with six fours and four sixes.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy then stitched together a crucial 70-run partnership off just 32 deliveries, bringing the equation down to 48 needed off 19 balls.

However, Romario Shepherd removed Tilak to tilt the momentum back in the West Indies' favour, with India eventually being bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs.

"The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase," Samson said.

"That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets—having that kind of control, two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up," he added.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma, right, and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Tilak Varma And Axar Patel Pull Off A Pakistan-Style Run-Out Blunder During India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I - Screengrab/Jiohotstar
Mumbai: India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Sanju Samson celebrating after smashing a 21-ball fifty during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi - X/BCCI
Six-Machine Abhishek Sharma Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav With Historic Milestone

By Outlook Sports Desk

Samson Backs India's Bowling Depth

When asked if India was missing Jasprit Bumrah, Samson replied that while the ace pacer remains irreplaceable, the squad does not lack depth or talent to step up in his absence.

Samson said: "There is no replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we have had some really good talent coming along also; Arshdeep [Singh] has been doing a great job, and also the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games is very impressive. I feel we have some really good talent. The more we play them, the more we back them, the better they will become."

Samson acknowledged the visitors' performance ahead of Saturday's series decider in Bengaluru.

"We are 2-2 now, and everything comes down to the game in Bengaluru. We are very charged up and want to go out there and compete against them. West Indies have been playing some really good cricket, and you have to give them credit for coming to India and dominating in two games," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories