India Script History In Christchurch: Samson And Iyer Star As Visitors Pull Off Record 226-Run Chase vs New Zealand

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 October 2026 5:15 pm

India pulled off a record-breaking four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 1st T20I on October 22, 2026, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Electing to bowl, India saw New Zealand post a formidable 225/4, driven by an explosive unbeaten 82 off 40 balls from Glenn Phillips and a 24-ball 45 from Finn Allen. In response, India launched a fiery chase, reaching 50 in just 3.2 overs. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 67 off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. Despite losing quick wickets in the middle overs, captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial 42 off 28 balls, while Naman Dhir provided a late-over finish with an unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries. India completed the target, scoring 230/6 in 19.4 overs to register the highest successful T20I run-chase at the venue and take a 1-0 series lead.