India Script History In Christchurch: Samson And Iyer Star As Visitors Pull Off Record 226-Run Chase vs New Zealand

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India pulled off a record-breaking four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 1st T20I on October 22, 2026, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Electing to bowl, India saw New Zealand post a formidable 225/4, driven by an explosive unbeaten 82 off 40 balls from Glenn Phillips and a 24-ball 45 from Finn Allen. In response, India launched a fiery chase, reaching 50 in just 3.2 overs. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 67 off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. Despite losing quick wickets in the middle overs, captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial 42 off 28 balls, while Naman Dhir provided a late-over finish with an unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries. India completed the target, scoring 230/6 in 19.4 overs to register the highest successful T20I run-chase at the venue and take a 1-0 series lead.

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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-India's Naman Dhir
India's Naman Dhir, right, shakes hands with his captain Shreyas Iyer, left, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Indias Naman Dhir
India's Naman Dhir is congratulated by New Zealand Glenn Phillips, right, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir of India bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Nathan Smith
New Zealand bowler Nathan Smith helps India captain Shreyas Iyer to his feet during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer of India bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Indias Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson celebrates reacts after scoring 50 runs during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Indias Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson, right, bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips gestures with his bat after scoring 50 runs during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-
India's Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Indian fans
Indian fans react during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 1st t20 cricket highlights-Shreyas Iyer
Mitchell Santner, left, of the Black Caps and Shreyas Iyer of India lead their teams onto the field for the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP

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