Packing Memories: Author John Vater on Being a Citizen of Elsewhere

That night, drawn in by the lamp’s crimson allure, I ventured into the room’s time folds in space with a boy’s timid, tentative footsteps. Knowing the house was soon to be sold, I overcame my fearful reverence and resolutely plunked myself down on the couch. The words of Nathaniel Hawthorne rustled in my mind. “Soon, likewise my old native town will loom upon me through the haze of memory…. a cloud-land, with only imaginary inhabitants…. Henceforth, it ceases to be a reality of my life; I am a citizen of somewhere else.” I dreamt of a ghost boy turning pages on the bunched-up rug, who also winter-dreamed of me.