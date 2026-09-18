Interview With 2026 Booker-longlisted Author Douglas Stuart

A.

I began working on this book, in 2018 or 2019, before Shuggie Bain was published. And I'd finished Young Mungo. It seems like I've published three books very quickly, but really, they're an accumulation of 20 years of work. In 2018, I realised that I'd been writing about the working-class experience, but every time that I did that, it was set in an urban setting. In the UK, because of de-industrialisation and tourism, all of our national narrative is centered in the city because that was the dominant shake-up. And so, I went to the Outer Hebrides. I'd never been there before. They're one of our most far-flung places. I grew up very poor. I was the son of a single mother. My mother cleaned shopping centres and hospitals. She had no time and no money to show us the country, to take us on holiday.

I decided, well, I'm going to go to the Outer Hebrides and I'm going to go for 12 weeks because maybe there'll be a story there. But by the time I got to the Isle of Harris, which is about three-quarters of the way up the archipelago, I discovered this lunar landscape; a very barren, denuded, rocky island where the people are incredibly kind, but are living in quite a harsh way. It's a hard place. And this is where everything converged.

It's the first place where tweed weaving exists. It's the first place that the Gaelic language exists fully. Calvinism is now on the island, and also crofting, which is subsistence farming, a dying way of life. Suddenly, all these things met in the place and I thought, "Oh, the novel is here." And so, I set out with just a sense of adventure and exploration, and the novel came from that.