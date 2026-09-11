Interview With Booker-longlisted Author Chloe Aridjis

A.

It's a very dynamic concept for a novelist. I thought of the narrators, both Max and Flora, and Wilhelmina to a certain extent, being haunted by these disappearances and also musing a lot about what is illusion. There are the illusions that we see on the stage; the magic show, or the magic lantern show, but then the other sort of illusion, the ones that we don't really choose, but that help us accept the difficult moments in life or disappearances or absences. The illusions that we create for ourselves so that we can continue living.

And so with these disappearances, there's a sense of—to counter these disappearances—a search for enchantment or conjuring presences out of those absences. I wanted to play with the idea of bringing the mechanisms of a magic lantern show or shadow play into the more human and psychological realm.