Review of ‘The Big Book of Kashmiri Literature’

The Big Book of Kashmiri Literature asks readers not to imagine that they have ‘understood’ Kashmir but rather to listen differently to a literature whose histories, idioms and silences have travelled a considerable distance to reach them. It is more than a bridge between Kashmiri and English. Once the fortification has been established, the two banks can be traversed with equal ease. What translation offers is passage. This anthology does not make Kashmiri literature completely transparent to English; instead, it leaves its opacity luminous. It opens a door, but does not pretend to have removed the room beyond it. Beneath each English sentence, another sentence continues to breathe. That is the miracle—and the burden—of translation: to lose, perhaps, but also to gain; to cross a line without abolishing it.