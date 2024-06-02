Old Sorrows, Old Terrors

In the long chain of oxymorons that one is accustomed to live with, especially in Kashmir, writing ‘silence’ may not appear daunting at first glance. After all, it is not much disputed that a silence pervades the valley, only the timeline of its commencement is disputed: post-2019, post-1990, post-1947… the list of dates can be debated till the chickens come home to roost. However, amidst this saga of dates, it goes unnoticed that speaking and defining this silence is a task fraught with contradictions, contestations and corrections. Not only is memory fallible, which complicates the task of fixing the commencement of silence difficult, but it is the dominant mode of existence, especially in times as onerous as the present times are rumoured to be. Besides, I and those who birthed me and those who birthed them, all speak of a legacy of silence and silencing manifest in the term ‘halaat’—a perpetual undercurrent of churning, discontentment and disillusionment that defies any coherent and rational expression. Hence, the recourse to poetry: for poetry is the last resort of inexpressibility, a haunting that chronicles the past and present lived, imagined, recorded and the future yearned and aspired for. If any explanation were to be offered for this poem ‘Silences in May’, it is this, it is this indeed.