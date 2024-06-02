Every night, while looking outside my window, staring at the silent forest valley, I would think about my 23 children, about what the future might bring for them. Very few students could afford to move out of the village after completing Class 8. I often wondered where these kids would be after a decade. A teacher should not have favourites, but I had—Bilal, Ishtiaq and Sumeera. While bidding adieu to these kids on an unusually cold December morning, a tear rolled down, but my heart wished the best for them. Still does. After all, navigating lives in a conflict zone is not easy.