Reporter’s Dairy: A Pressure Cooker Moment In Kashmir Politics

On May 8, Abrar Rashid's speech in Boniyar, Uri, captured the public's attention and quickly went viral. During his address, Abrar focused on his father, Engineer Rashid. “My father has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail for the past five years. This situation has compelled me to step forward to secure his release. Today, it should be my father standing here, not me. It is you, the people, who can ensure my father's freedom,” he declared. Abrar emphasized, “I have no interest in politics, but those who sent my father to Tihar Jail have forced my hand.”