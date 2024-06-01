Letter From The Editor

There are still concertina wires and bunkers and security personnel with their guns. Ahead of the polling in the three constituencies—Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri—voters in the Valley spoke about the loss of identity and dignity. They spoke about unemployment and their concerns over land as they fear a demographic change in the aftermath of the abrogation. Political leaders and candidates from regional parties in Kashmir in their public rallies spoke about the abrogation and said if voted to power, they would take up the issue of political rights again. Though it didn’t contest from Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across India made doing away with Article 370 one of its main talking points—the integration of Kashmir was now complete, the politics of appeasement had ended.