Elections

The Silence Of Kashmir

Outlook's next issue is an ode to the silence of Kashmir.

Outlook cover: The Silence of Kashmir
info_icon

Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The union territory has shown a record turnout. Can this be the beginning of the end of an imposed and internalised silence?
