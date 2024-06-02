When Two Men Came Knocking

I grew up after the 90s era of Kashmir. I remember listening to the endless stories from my parents who had witnessed a history of bloodshed and trauma of merciless killings, and the ways terror and fear would be instilled in the minds of the locals. Especially my father; he had gone to an Eidgah and was given a great blow through the butt of the rifle. These are the kinds of memories we grew up with. The anecdotes of parents about the winter, and especially the kangri, were always sidelined by the larger picture at the forefront.