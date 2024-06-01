Resistance Is Another Name For Kashmir

The question of dissent is also a question of the lifeblood of true democracy. Isn’t dissent the juice of any state that claims to be remotely democratic? Should it not be suffusing every cell? And what must be the level of desiccation in the political body for the voice of people to dry up? And which are the voices that are allowed to be heard, what is their message, and whose patronage allows them to enjoy a voice? Are they dissenting or acquiescing? ‘If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticise.’