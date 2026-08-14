Talking Translation: Review of Daisy Rockwell’s ‘Mixed Metaphors’

What sets apart Mixed Metaphors is its quintessential playfulness even when dealing with abstruse ideas. Using waggish metaphors in the form of poems, Rockwell unfolds the practical strands of translation. Instead of using theoretical jargon and convoluted academic expressions, she uses inventive and witty metaphors to unravel the nuances of the practice of translation. These metaphors distinctly correspond to the intricate ideas of translation and the intended meaning by the writer. Some of the metaphors refer to various cultural, historical and literary contexts in order to discern the knotty questions of translation. Tracing the characters from Mughal history, another unique metaphor, “Translation as immurement” delves into the dialectic phenomena of translation. The story of this metaphor reads as Anarkali is immured in a wall by the Mughal Emperor Akbar because she fell in love with his son Salim. Whereas “the collective of the slave girls is a body of texts. The Harem is a library. The love of prince Salim is an act of translation…The walls are English. We know she’s in there. But we can’t see her…We merely rely on the legend to imagine what she looks like, how she moves, how sounds. Is translation immurement?”