Across Tongues, Against Silence: Banu Mushtaq In Translation

I think after Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp and Deepa Bhasthi’s essay Against Italics, it would be difficult for translators like me not to adhere to a similar approach. For example, Bhasthi’s argument that when we use Indian words, we need not use the normative pan-Indian words—like ‘sari’, which is called ‘seere’ in Kannada (her example is that of ‘roti’ vs ‘rotti’). In her argument against italicising non-English words, and refusing the typographical marking of linguistic otherness, Bhasthi asks us to dwell more fully in the discomfort and texture of the unfamiliar words as they travel into English. I was editing a story I had translated a while ago and instinctively began to remove italics and avoid the normative pan-Indian words. That is the power of a strong translation; it sets a high benchmark.