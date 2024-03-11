Found In Translation And Other Things

Then came the actual test. The biography of Uthup that my father, Vikas Kumar Jha, wrote was published in Hindi in 2019. He was a huge fan of the pop singer for decades and her music remained a pure source of joy for him. Many were amused as they assumed, and rightly so, that if Uthup’s biography were ever to be written, it would be in English given her background, despite the fact that the legendary singer sang in 17 Indian languages and eight foreign languages. Another fascinating aspect was that a man was writing a woman’s story. There were other differentiators as well, apart from the language. Voice, culture, community, generation and identity.

During the research period, I saw a male writer internalising this feminine enigma, her life, her desires, her dreams, her struggles, her existence and axis as a woman, a woman with a manly voice, a woman who never gave up, a woman who embodied happiness no matter what, a woman who created her own path in a male-dominated world, a woman who was so secure in her being. A woman who he described to his young daughter as a rock star. Most importantly, I cherished a male voice so comfortable and so proud of a female voice and its infinite power. He delved into an extraordinary journey of an ordinary woman. My father would often narrate the Hindi chapters from the biography to me, saying he wants a female ear to his words. And also a young ear as Uthup’s music and life were always bursting with youthful exuberance and how she has been a youth icon across generations and continues to do so. He captured how Uthup was always aware of how a perplexed mind can survive with the courage of art. How since childhood, Uthup felt an invisible world within her and what the invisible world wants. How the suffering of the world sleeps restfully in Usha’s songs and how she believes that she is reliving her past life. I began to see a bit of myself in her.