How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

The Election Commission of India (ECI), as a body created by the Constitution, is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the sanctity of democracy. It is supposed to be the custodian of free and fair elections, a role central to the very basics of the constitutional scheme. The ECI is not just another administrative authority. It was envisioned by the creators of the Constitution as the sentinel of Indian democracy, the institution that would stand above politics and protect the sanctity of the people’s mandate. Its legitimacy comes not from the government of the day but from the Constitution itself, and from the millions of citizens who trust that their vote will be counted, without fear or favour. The right to vote is not the government’s gift to citizens. It is the people’s birthright, secured by the Constitution. No institution, not even the ECI, has the authority to diminish it.