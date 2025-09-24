Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

The Way Forward

The choice before India is stark. Either we reaffirm the secular promise of the Constitution, or we allow religion-based politics to hollow out democracy. To safeguard the Republic, three steps are urgent. Parties must commit to keeping religion out of electoral campaigns. Every time faith is invoked for votes, it corrodes the secular foundations of our democracy and deepens social fault lines. Leaders should be judged on their ideas, vision, and record of governance rather than on sectarian appeals. The successful model of the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, which have largely kept religious appeals out of electoral politics while focusing on social justice and regional identity, demonstrates that secular politics can be both principled and electorally successful. What is more, it can also deliver economic and social goods. India’s Constitution envisions equality and fraternity, and that promise can be safeguarded if politics is cleansed of religious manipulation.