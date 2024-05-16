Politics Of Polarisation: After Gyanvapi And Mathura, Ajmer’s Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra Enters Mandir-Masjid Debate

Similarly, following the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a clamour grew for temple construction on disputed land in Mathura. A century-old debate over Krishna Janmabhoomi was reignited when a local resident of Lucknow claimed there was “evidence” of another Hindu temple next to the 17th-century Shahi Idgah Mosque built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. While the Allahabad High Court allowed a survey to be conducted, the Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the order. The question is, for how long?The timing of the latest Mandir-Masjid row also aligns with the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections which have been polluted by hate speeches and communal politics this year. In one of the most polarising speeches this election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara that if Congress party comes to power, it would “take your wealth” and redistribute it to “ghusapethyon (infiltrators)” and “those who have more kids”. The Congress and other regional opposition parties, on the other hand, have been accused of “appeasement politics” which fuels polarisation too. In addition to this, the Ram Mandir success has featured in many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches as an achievement of the BJP, which automatically meant condoning the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It gave an ascension to the growing Hindutva rhetoric in the country, resulting in diminishing communal harmony. The question arises, is the temple-mosque debate merely an extension of the politics of polarisation seen across states this election season?