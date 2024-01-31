Babri Masjid To Gynavapi Mosque: ASI At The Crossroads Of History, Politics, And Religion

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in its latest report on the controversial Gyanvapi Mosque Survey, mentioned the ‘existence of a large temple’ before the mosque. “There existed a large Hindu temple before the construction of the existing structure” in the 17th century, the ASI mentioned in its extensive report after citing an in-depth study of the existing structure. And with this, the unit is once again in the eye of a storm over what it presents and how it leads to communal tension.

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas said the ASI report is not “conclusive evidence” in this controversial case. “By doing this, the opposition party (Hindu side) has created a feeling of anarchy and insecurity in the society,” he said, while also accusing the Hindu side of “insulting” the court by releasing the ASI report in the media.

“Hindu communal organisations have been misleading the public for many years regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid. The latest example is the ASI report which they filed in court and made available to the plaintiff and defendant only on court orders,” he said.