A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

In its counter-affidavit, the EC mounted a detailed defence of its powers, drawing limits around judicial intervention in electoral roll management. Central to its submission was that Article 324 confers on it “superintendence, direction and control” over elections and rolls. Supplemented by the Representation of People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, this framework, it claimed, leaves to the Commission alone the choice of when and how to revise rolls. Whether to adopt summary or intensive revision, it insisted, is a matter of circumstance rather than a fixed calendar. While rolls must be updated before general, assembly or bye-elections, the statutes impose no requirement for periodic nationwide Special Intensive Revisions (SIRs).