Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, RSS, EC of ‘Vote Chori’ During Bihar Roll Revision

At Ara rally, Congress leader says special revision of electoral rolls is an “attack on the Constitution.” Pledges to turn ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ into a nationwide movement against alleged vote theft.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Gandhi claims BJP “stole votes” in Maharashtra and elsewhere.

  • Accuses NDA govt of denying Dalits, minorities and women their rights.

  • Calls BJP leaders “vote chor,” vows to resist alleged manipulation in Bihar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the NDA government at the Centre for the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and accused the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission of indulging in ‘vote chori’ in the country.

Addressing a public rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur, Gandhi claimed that the electoral roll revision was an "attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country".

"The BJP, the RSS and the EC are indulging in 'vote chori' (stealing of votes) in the country," he alleged.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that started from Bihar will become a "country-wide movement against stealing of votes of people", he said.

"The NDA government succeeded in stealing votes in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. But we will not allow the BJP and the EC to steal even a single vote in Bihar," Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed.

"Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government steals votes to win polls," he alleged.

The right to vote has been guaranteed by the Constitution of India, he said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, he accused the BJP of "attacking it by stripping people of their right to vote".

“We will not allow the BJP to further steal votes in any other parts of the country. Now, people have started calling BJP leaders 'vote chor' (Vote thieves)," Gandhi claimed.

