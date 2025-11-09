Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of ‘Vote Theft’, Says Nitish Kumar Ignoring Bihar’s Unemployment Crisis

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is engaged in “vote theft” and that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “does not want employment for the youth,” as he addressed a rally in Kishanganj ahead of the second phase of polling.
He said the INDIA bloc would form the government if “vote chori” is prevented and framed the election as a clash between the ideology of RSS and the vision of INDIA-bloc.
Ahead of the second phase of voting in Bihar’s assembly election on November 11, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated claims of vote theft by the BJP and that the ruling government is not concerned by the rising unemployment in the state.
"Nitish Kumar does not want employment for the youth of Bihar," alleged Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj.
Speaking about vote theft, he said that if 'vote chori' is prevented in Bihar, the INDIA bloc would definitely form the government in the state.
Further, he said that there is a battle of two ideologies in India, “on one side is the RSS, which wants to divide the nation into compartments of caste, religion, region, language, and gender; and on the other side is the Congress party and our Mahagathbandhan, which wants to unite the country by bringing people of every faith and community together. I travelled 4,000 km during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with one message, to open 'shops of love' in the 'marketplace of hate'. Their journey spreads hatred, while ours spreads love.”
He alleged that hatred runs in PM Modi’s thinking and blood, claiming that he wants to divide and spread animosity.
Gandhi spoke about the ‘hydrogen bomb’ presentation he unveiled at a press conference, alleging voting irregularity in the state of Haryana, claiming that 25 lakh fake votes are cast in the state elections. “Haryana has two crore voters, but 25 lakh fake votes were cast in the elections, even photos of the Brazil model were found in the voter list,” he said.
“I made clear allegations against PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner, saying they are colluding to steal votes. But did Modi ji respond? Did he say, ‘Rahul Gandhi is lying, I’m not stealing votes’? No, he didn’t, because I spoke the truth before the nation.”
While speaking to the media, Gandhi said that his claims of ‘vote theft’ were not covered by the media. “The media should highlight this issue," he said.
(with inputs from PTI)