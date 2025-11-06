Modi Accuses RJD-Congress Of Supporting Infiltrators, Disliking Lord Ram And Chhathi Maiya In Bihar Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleges opposition’s vote bank politics fuel contempt for traditions and minorities while NDA drives development in Bihar.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, Narendra Modi Bihar rally, RJD Congress allegations
PM Modi said even though Sunita is thousands of miles away, she continued to remain close to hearts and people of India are praying for her good health and success in her mission Photo: PTI
  • Modi accuses RJD-Congress of supporting infiltrators and practising vote bank politics in Bihar.

  • PM highlights NDA’s infrastructure and educational development achievements in the state.

  • Modi claims opposition leaders avoid visiting shrines, showing “hatred” for Dalits and backward classes.

Bihar Chief Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition RJD-Congress alliance of supporting infiltrators while showing “dislike” for Lord Ram and ‘Chhathi Maiya’, attributing it to vote bank politics.

Addressing consecutive rallies in Bhagalpur and Araria districts, Modi alleged that opposition leaders’ reluctance to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri and Maharshi Valmiki reflected their “hatred” for Dalits and backward classes.

“Bihar saw zero development during the 15 years of ‘jungle raj’. No highways and bridges were built, nor any centres of higher learning were set up. The NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked very hard to bring the state out of that era,” he said, according to PTI.

Modi added, “Today, Bihar has so many expressways, bridges over rivers, as many as four central universities and other centres of higher learning. Only the NDA can ensure that this journey towards growth continues uninterrupted.”

The Prime Minister also raised concerns about infiltration, claiming that the NDA is committed to removing all infiltrators, while the RJD-Congress alliance “offer them protection, take out political yatras in their favour and come up with misleading narratives,” in an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ and allegations of “vote theft.”

“Whenever the RJD-Congress achieve power, they try to give back-door entry to infiltrators. They do so because of vote bank politics. But this takes a toll on the people of this country. The infiltrators claim a share in all that belongs to the citizens,” Modi alleged.

The PM also linked vote bank politics to opposition leaders’ attitude towards traditions. “The naamdaar of Congress (Gandhi) called the devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to have a darshan of Lord Ram,” he said.

“I understand their dislike for Lord Ram. But they can at least pay obeisance at the shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance to do so only indicates their hatred for Dalits and backward classes,” he added, PTI reported.

Beginning his speech by referring to voting in the first phase of elections in 121 of 243 assembly segments, Modi said, “I have seen wonderful pictures of voters turning up in large numbers at polling booths. The enthusiasm is visible among the young and the old alike.”

He praised women voters in particular, saying, “our mothers, sisters and daughters have created a veritable fortress at polling booths, to thwart the return of jungle raj.” Modi emphasised the value of individual votes, noting how previous generations used their votes to establish social justice and end the 15-year-long period of lawlessness.

Referring to the RJD’s 15-year rule, he reiterated that it was characterised by ‘katta’ (country-made weapons), ‘kroorta’ (cruelty), ‘katuta’ (bitterness), ‘kushasan’ (misgovernance) and corruption. “In the curriculum of RJD, a stands for ‘apharan’ (kidnapping), f for ‘firauti’ (ransom) and p for ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty rule),” he added.

Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said, “the Congress dictionary doesn't have words such as ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) and ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance). What enmity do they have with the poor who have been benefited from these measures,” he asked.

He accused the RJD and Congress of fomenting social strife, blaming the RJD for caste violence and the Congress for communal riots, citing the 1989 Bhagalpur incident as “as much of an indelible blot as the anti-Sikh violence in 1984.”

“The ‘jungle raj wallahs’ (leaders of lawlessness) used to lord over you, their swagger indicative of an attitude that revealed their mindset of considering themselves the masters of the people. Modi believes in a different set of values. He considers the people as his masters (mai-baap), as his own family,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also pointed to infighting between the Congress and RJD, calling them “the most corrupt family in the country” and “the most corrupt family in Bihar” respectively. In apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he claimed the Congress ‘naamdar’ has been absent from the campaign trail.

“People say that he didn't even want to come to Bihar and was forcibly brought here. But now, he is causing harm to the RJD. Those who can betray their own allies for the sake of power can never be well-wishers of Bihar,” he alleged.

He further claimed, “After elections, all these INDI Alliance partners will be seen breaking each other's heads. The RJD put a katta at the head of the Congress to get its leader (Tejashwi Yadav) named as CM candidate. The Congress, which has been humiliated further with its ‘naamdaar’ not featuring in any of the RJD’s posters, is out to avenge the humiliation.”

Referring to Vikassheel Insan Party founder Mukesh Sahni, Modi said the feud between the RJD and Congress has escalated to the point that even their deputy CM candidate is speaking out against ‘jungle raj’.

(With inputs from PTI)

