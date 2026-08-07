Banaras Lit Fest Opens Nominations for the Third BLF Book Awards 2027

Awards Timeline

15 August 2026: Nominations Open

31 October 2026: Last Date for Submission of Nominations

25 December 2026: Longlist of 10 books in each category announced

4 January 2027: Shortlist of 5 books in each category announced

9 January 2027: Winners announced

7 February 2027: Third Banaras Lit Fest Book Awards Ceremony during the 5th Banaras Lit Fest

Announcing the nominations, Deepak Madhok, President, Banaras Lit Fest, said, “Books continue to shape the moral and intellectual life of societies. The Banaras Lit Fest Book Awards were conceived to recognise works of lasting literary value while strengthening the culture of reading, translation, and critical engagement. Our endeavour is to build an award that commands the confidence of writers, publishers, and readers through a process that is independent, transparent, and guided solely by literary merit.”

Brijesh Singh, Founder & Secretary, Banaras Lit Fest, said, “Banaras has, for centuries, been a meeting place of ideas, learning, and creative expression. The BLF Book Awards carry that legacy into the present by recognising books that deepen our understanding of literature, history, society, and culture. We hope these awards will continue to encourage writers, translators, and publishers while contributing to a vibrant and inclusive literary ecosystem.”