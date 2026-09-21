Matcha As A Metaphor For Life: Review of ‘Matcha on Monday’

The book has been described as a story of healing and the message it has to offer–as in Aoyama’s other books—is that people are connected in ways they may never recognise and that every small act of kindness travels further than we know. The characters are not extraordinary and their problems are familiar: loneliness, family pressure, disappointment, uncertainty and the search for purpose. This makes the stories easy to relate to. She brings in Kenji Miyazawa who is famous for his belief: that until all people are happy, there is no individual happiness, a philosophy that is part of her narrative and linked to a rare form of Japanese performance, Kamishibai.