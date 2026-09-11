Loss In The Time Of Covid: Review of ‘Grief Burns Like Fever’

Covid was painful and complex enough without adding to the complexity through shifts in viewpoint and style. The parallel story of a new mother, her visions of her foetus and her troubled marriage brings the pandemic into the domestic sphere and links with the doll factory and the orphan boy. Her experience of isolation, motherhood and mental distress adds another dimension to the novel, but the switches between first- and third-person narration when other characters like the bereaved boy or the sex worker come in, can sometimes be confusing. These changes are not always clearly marked, making it difficult to settle into one character's experience before being moved elsewhere, rather like an ambulance. At certain points, readers may find themselves as directionless as the characters groping to find their feet.