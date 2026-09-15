Review of ‘A Statesman And A Seeker: The Extraordinary Life And Legacy of Dr Karan Singh’

The book offers a unique perspective on the politics and history of J& K. However, I found the account to be callous, indifferent and detached from the people. The narrative seems constantly fixated on the power struggle between two opposing political ideologues. It fails to show the credence between the ruler and the subjects except for when the Maharani (Karan's mother) provides relief to the people in 1947. The lack of rapport with the people is persistent. A compassionate tone is used while addressing the Jammuwasi, which seems to be absent in the case of Kashmiris. It felt as though it was more fixated on censuring the contemporary political rival of his father, Sheikh Abdullah. Public memory remembers Sheikh in a different light than how he is presented in the book. A clear rivalry is showcased that is beyond one's political beliefs and stems from a personal bias and loss. Those who haven't known Abdullah could end up thinking of him as a character similar to the fictitious Marvel villain, Thanos. The book doesn't miss an opportunity to nitpick the political decisions made by Sheikh, to paint him a dark and an authoritarian figure.