Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist In 2026 Red Book, In Bid To Avoid FATF Grey List

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has included Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in its 2026 Red Book of most-wanted high-profile terrorists
Azhar has already been under UN Security Council sanctions since 2019, making the Pakistani listing significant but not a new international designation
The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s record on militant groups, counter-terrorism and terror financing, even though Pakistan is not currently on the FATF grey list
Pakistan has listed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar among its most-wanted high-profile terrorists, with the Federal Investigation Agency including him in its 2026 Red Book.
The listing comes amid renewed scrutiny of Pakistan's record on countering militant groups and terror financing. Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force's increased-monitoring list in October 2022 and does not appear on the current June 2026 list.
Azhar In FIA Wanted List
The FIA's Counter Terrorism Wing maintains the Red Book of Most Wanted High Profile Terrorists. Its website says the agency's counter-terrorism units deal with terrorism and terrorist financing and are responsible for compiling and publishing the list.
Azhar, who founded Jaish-e-Mohammad in 2000, has been designated by the United Nations Security Council since 2019. His inclusion in Pakistan's own wanted-terrorist list comes after years of pressure from India for action against him.
FATF History
Pakistan's FATF record remains part of the wider context surrounding the listing.
Islamabad was placed under increased monitoring over deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing framework before being removed from the grey list in October 2022. FATF's June 2026 list does not include Pakistan.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has separately highlighted measures taken to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regime.
Why The Listing Matters
The FIA's listing does not amount to a new international designation. Azhar has already been sanctioned by the UN Security Council.
But his inclusion in Pakistan's latest Red Book raises questions over whether Islamabad's move represents substantive action against a long-sought militant figure or is primarily aimed at demonstrating compliance amid continuing scrutiny.
Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority has separately listed Jaish-e-Mohammad as a proscribed organisation.
The significance of the move will ultimately depend on whether the listing is followed by concrete action against Azhar and the wider network associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.