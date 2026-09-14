Kapil Sibal Calls BRICS Motley Group, Says China Benefited Most from Delhi Summit

The former minister, however, said declarations sometimes remain only on paper and that time would tell whether the New Delhi declaration would be implemented on the ground. The annual BRICS summit ended on Sunday with key outcomes in logistics supply chains, startups and infectious disease control, with its member nations calling for a better global governance and trading architecture to navigate current challenges. BRICS now brings together 11 major emerging economies that account for around 49.5 per cent of the world’s population and 40 per cent of global GDP.