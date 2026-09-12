Guangzhou-Delhi Flights To Resume After Six Years As Xi Jinping Visits India For BRICS

China Southern Airlines on Saturday announced the return of regular passenger flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi after a six-year suspension, marking another step in the gradual restoration of air links between India and China.
The airline will restart services from September 21, the Global Times reported on Saturday. Following the resumption, China Southern said it would operate more than 100 flights a week across eight round-trip routes serving South Asia.
The announcement coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit. Xi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.
Direct flights between the two countries were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return remained delayed as bilateral relations deteriorated following military confrontations along the Line of Actual Control, including the Galwan Valley clash.
India-China Flights Return In Phases
India and China have progressively restored direct air connectivity during 2026, with airlines from both countries reopening routes that remained suspended for nearly six years.
Air India resumed flights between New Delhi and China in February. Air China followed in April by restarting its Beijing-Delhi service, becoming the second route to India restored by a Chinese airline this year.
China Eastern Airlines resumed direct services between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18.
IndiGo also expanded its China network. The airline launched a daily nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai on March 30 after restoring its Kolkata-Guangzhou route and subsequently starting operations from Delhi.
The airline announcements followed confirmation from India’s Ministry of External Affairs that direct passenger services between the two countries would resume.
The return of the Guangzhou-New Delhi route will further expand travel options between two major commercial centres and increase China Southern’s overall South Asia operations.
Xi Visits India After Seven Years
Xi’s visit marks his first trip to India since the second India-China Informal Summit in Mamallapuram in 2019.
His delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China’s Political Bureau and director of its General Office, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
The visit comes as New Delhi and Beijing attempt to stabilise relations following years of tension along the LAC. The resumption of direct flights has formed part of a broader, gradual reopening of practical links between the two countries.