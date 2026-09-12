PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Vietnamese Counterpart Le Minh Hung On BRICS Sidelines

PM Modi met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during the BRICS Summit.
Their partnership covers defence, fintech, critical minerals and multilateral cooperation.
Vietnam views BRICS as an opportunity to strengthen relations with India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.
Vietnam is one of BRICS’ 10 partner countries. The meeting took place as India hosted the two-day summit under its 2026 chairship, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.
India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership supported by longstanding political and economic ties. Their cooperation now covers defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging sectors, alongside coordination at multilateral forums, ANI reported citing Ministry of External Affairs.
Vietnamese broadcaster Voice of Vietnam reported that Hanoi views the summit as an opportunity to deepen its relationship with India and expand engagement with BRICS members and partner countries.
Le Minh Hung is expected to present Vietnam’s proposals on international cooperation, economic growth, sustainable development and responses to global challenges during the summit.
The bilateral meeting followed Vietnamese President To Lam’s State visit to India in May. During that visit, the two countries elevated their ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on “shared vision, strategic convergence and substantive cooperation”, with both sides seeking to convert diplomatic goodwill into practical outcomes.