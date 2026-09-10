IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After ‘Bomb’ Note Found

IndiGo’s Lucknow-Dammam flight diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb message surfaced.
All 107 passengers and six crew members were reported safe.
Police, SOG and CISF found nothing suspicious during the aircraft inspection.
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday evening after a crew member found a piece of paper with "Bomb" written on it.
Flight 6E 97 was carrying 107 passengers and six crew members when the message was discovered. The aircraft diverted to Ahmedabad, where the passengers and crew were taken to Terminal 2, news agency ANI reported.
Ahmedabad Police said security agencies conducted a thorough search but found no suspicious object aboard the flight.
“Lucknow-Dammam 6E 97 IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat onboard. A member of the crew had found ‘Bomb’ written on a piece of paper. There are 107 passengers and six crew members onboard, all of them are safe at Terminal 2 of the airport. SOG, local Police and CISF conducted an inspection of the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found onboard the aircraft,” police said as quoted by ANI.
Investigators have reportedly begun collecting handwriting samples from passengers to identify who may have written the message. Passengers were asked to write on tissue paper so that their handwriting could be compared with the note recovered from the flight, India Today reported
The discovery prompted the crew to initiate emergency procedures and divert the international service to Ahmedabad. Authorities have not yet identified the person responsible for writing the message.
The incident marks the second emergency landing involving a flight at Ahmedabad airport within 10 days.