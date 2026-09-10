IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After ‘Bomb’ Note Found

“Lucknow-Dammam 6E 97 IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat onboard. A member of the crew had found ‘Bomb’ written on a piece of paper. There are 107 passengers and six crew members onboard, all of them are safe at Terminal 2 of the airport. SOG, local Police and CISF conducted an inspection of the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found onboard the aircraft,” police said as quoted by ANI.