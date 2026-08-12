Three Pakistanis Killed In Houthi Attack On Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

Three Pakistani nationals were killed and another injured in the Red Sea attack
Pakistan condemned the Houthi attack and said it was investigating the incident
Islamabad said it remains committed to maritime security and freedom of navigation
Three Pakistani nationals were killed and another injured in a Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
The Ministry said it had learnt with "deep concern" about the attack and was working with Saudi and Yemeni authorities to establish further details.
"Pakistan strongly condemns this attack on a non-combatant commercial vessel," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said during a press briefing. He said such attacks "endanger innocent lives, constitute a violation of international law, and pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security, and the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea."
Andrabi said Pakistan was in contact with Saudi authorities as well as the internationally recognised government of Yemen to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack.
"Efforts are also underway, in coordination with the concerned authorities, for the retrieval and repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani nationals, as well as for the necessary medical assistance to the injured national," he said.
Dar Condemns Attack
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the attack and expressed condolences over the deaths of the Pakistani sailors.
The Foreign Office said Dar had directed Pakistan's mission in Riyadh to remain in contact with Saudi authorities and the internationally recognised Yemeni government following the incident.
The attack also comes as Pakistan has joined a maritime coalition led by Saudi Arabia focused on protecting freedom of navigation and maritime security.
"We support freedom of navigation and maritime security in international waterways under international law," Andrabi said, adding that Pakistan was "ready and willing to assist Saudi Arabia and other coalition partners" in implementing the coalition's communiqué.
He said Pakistan remained engaged with Saudi authorities over the latest attack, including the deaths of the three Pakistani nationals.