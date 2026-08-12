Three Pakistanis Killed In Houthi Attack On Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

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Outlook News Desk
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Pakistan said three nationals were killed and another injured when a commercial vessel came under attack in the Red Sea.

Middle East Tensions oil tanker attacked in Red sea
Representative Image - Three Pakistanis Killed In Houthi Attack On Commercial Vessel In Red Sea | Photo: European Union's Operation Aspides via AP
Summary of this article

  • Three Pakistani nationals were killed and another injured in the Red Sea attack

  • Pakistan condemned the Houthi attack and said it was investigating the incident

  • Islamabad said it remains committed to maritime security and freedom of navigation

Three Pakistani nationals were killed and another injured in a Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Ministry said it had learnt with "deep concern" about the attack and was working with Saudi and Yemeni authorities to establish further details.

"Pakistan strongly condemns this attack on a non-combatant commercial vessel," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said during a press briefing. He said such attacks "endanger innocent lives, constitute a violation of international law, and pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security, and the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea."

Andrabi said Pakistan was in contact with Saudi authorities as well as the internationally recognised government of Yemen to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack.

"Efforts are also underway, in coordination with the concerned authorities, for the retrieval and repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani nationals, as well as for the necessary medical assistance to the injured national," he said.

Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP
Pakistan Says US, Iran Close To Deal Amid Strait Of Hormuz Crisis

By Outlook News Desk

Dar Condemns Attack

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the attack and expressed condolences over the deaths of the Pakistani sailors.

The Foreign Office said Dar had directed Pakistan's mission in Riyadh to remain in contact with Saudi authorities and the internationally recognised Yemeni government following the incident.

Related Content
Representational Photo - Houthis al-Masirsah TV
Middle East Tensions: Fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea - | Photo: European Union's Operation Aspides via AP
Houthi supporters anti-Israel/ anti-US chants in Yemen - AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman
The exchange of attacks raises concerns over wider regional tensions and disruption to Red Sea shipping. - Screengrab from the video/X

The attack also comes as Pakistan has joined a maritime coalition led by Saudi Arabia focused on protecting freedom of navigation and maritime security.

"We support freedom of navigation and maritime security in international waterways under international law," Andrabi said, adding that Pakistan was "ready and willing to assist Saudi Arabia and other coalition partners" in implementing the coalition's communiqué.

He said Pakistan remained engaged with Saudi authorities over the latest attack, including the deaths of the three Pakistani nationals.

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