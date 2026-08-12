Millions In, Houses Missing: The Money Trail Behind Balochistan's Flood Scandal

World Bank funding for Balochistan’s flood housing programme rose sharply after verified needs exceeded initial estimates
Housing funds were later redirected after Pakistan reduced the programme’s planned coverage
Official records do not yet provide a complete account of where the remaining funds went
The Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project, or IFRAP, was approved by the World Bank in May 2023 with an initial $213 million credit. The housing component received $75 million, including $60 million in housing grants intended to support approximately 35,100 units, according to the Project Appraisal Document.
Pakistan's own documents have described IFRAP as a broader $400 million programme. A March 2023 Planning Ministry statement described a Rs110 billion post-flood rehabilitation package. IFRAP's 2024 project brief divided the programme into a $213 million first phase and a $187 million second phase.
The distinction matters because the $400 million figure refers to the broader programme envelope described by Pakistan, rather than the World Bank's formal financing commitment. The Bank's June 2025 additional financing documents put total operation financing at $245 million.
The First Restructuring
The first major change came as the World Bank and Pakistan reworked IFRAP in 2025. Implementation had been uneven across components, with some facing problems and no recorded progress. The World Bank said persistent bottlenecks led the government to drop underperforming activities and reallocate resources to higher-performing components.
Housing was the exception.
By June 5, 2025, the Housing Reconstruction Unit had reached 249,665 households from a baseline of 284,312 and validated 228,318. Eligible cases went through multiple internal verifications before bank accounts were opened and grants were released in four tranches tied to reconstruction milestones.
The World Bank's figures showed why more money was directed towards housing. At the prevailing pace, another $70 million in housing grants would be required to finance an additional 61,900 units, taking planned coverage to 97,000. The Bank estimated the cost of rebuilding all 228,318 validated units at $322 million.
Follow The Money
The financial change was substantial. Under the June 2025 restructuring, $54 million was reallocated from other components and additional financing was provided for housing.
Community infrastructure was reduced from $50 million to $36 million, while the livelihood and watershed component was effectively removed. The revised housing component rose to $161 million.
The first restructuring therefore did not take money away from housing. It increased the housing allocation by $86 million.
The Verification Problem
The larger allocation also exposed the difficulty of deciding who should receive assistance. By June 2025, HRU had validated 228,318 housing units, but only 65,536 households had been cleared for bank-account opening and just 19,634 had actually opened accounts.
The Bank noted that commercial-bank processing delays were slowing disbursements.
The World Bank's June 2025 documentation also identified incomplete or compromised identification of potential beneficiaries as a principal social risk, alongside land ownership and documentation issues.
Fiduciary Risk
At approval in 2023, the World Bank rated IFRAP's fiduciary risk Substantial and its overall risk High. By the May 2025 implementation assessment, fiduciary risk had risen to High, requiring stronger financial-management arrangements.
By December 2025, the Bank had lowered fiduciary risk to Moderate. It reported that 231,749 of 284,312 housing beneficiaries had been verified, describing the progress as a major milestone. Ninety per cent of registered grievances were also reported as satisfactorily resolved.
The Second Shift
The money trail changed direction in June 2026.
According to local media reports, the Project Steering Committee, led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, decided to cap the housing component at about 69,000 homes, redirect remaining housing funds towards roads and irrigation and decline additional World Bank financing. The proposed $180 million additional financing package subsequently did not proceed.
The allegations matter because they go directly to the reliability of the project's financial and completion records, and therefore to the question of whether the money allocated for reconstruction was being accurately accounted for.
Local media reported investigations into alleged record tampering, duplicate claims and multiple payments for the same housing units. It said the planning minister had questioned why 15,000 completed houses had been presented to the Prime Minister when official reports reflected 8,694, prompting an independent high-level inquiry.
The allegations go to the heart of whether project records accurately reflected the money spent and houses completed. The reported inquiry was initiated to examine those discrepancies.
The Planning Commission offered a different explanation. It told local media that the project had been damaged by shifting financing from education, health, irrigation, roads and livelihoods towards housing to show a higher "burn rate". It argued that vested interests had sought to move money from early-warning systems and irrigation into housing outside the ECNEC-approved scope.
This creates the central dispute. The World Bank's 2025 restructuring moved resources towards housing because housing was progressing better than other components. The Planning Commission's later account says money had already been shifted into housing inappropriately and that the subsequent correction was necessary.
What Pakistan Says
Official parliamentary records show implementation concerns were not confined to local media reports. In February 2025, the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Economic Affairs raised concerns about beneficiary selection and directed that the Chief Secretary of Balochistan be approached over grievances.
A year later, the Standing Committee on Planning was told that 16,982 of 52,000 Phase-I housing units had been completed. Members expressed dissatisfaction and ordered a field visit.
The Housing Reconstruction Unit gave a broader picture in January 2026, saying the first phase covered 97,000 units, with construction started on more than 42,000 and around 15,000 completed. Parliamentary scrutiny continued in May 2026, when a committee decided a verification visit should be conducted.
What The Record Establishes
The official record shows that IFRAP faced implementation constraints early on. The World Bank's August 2024 restructuring created a dedicated Housing Reconstruction Unit and sought to ring-fence its financial management because the housing component could involve more than half a million small transactions.
The June 2025 restructuring then removed slower-performing activities while directing substantially more resources towards housing.
There is also wider institutional context: the World Bank's FY2025 Grievance Redress Service records fraud complaints involving a different Balochistan project, while its 2019 suspension of a separate Balochistan water project cited implementation and fiduciary problems. Neither establishes wrongdoing under IFRAP.
Where Did The Money Go?
The World Bank's paper trail shows the housing allocation rising from $75 million to $161 million after verification revealed a reconstruction requirement far beyond the original design. It also shows money being reallocated from slower-performing components towards housing.
The June 2026 developments raise a different question. Local media reported that the steering committee capped housing coverage at about 69,000 homes and redirected funds towards roads and irrigation, while the Planning Commission disputed that account and said 68,922 ECNEC-approved homes remained protected.
That leaves a significant gap in the public accounting. The documents establish the original allocations, the 2025 restructuring and the scale of verified housing needs. They do not yet provide a complete accounting of what happened to the funds affected by the later reduction in housing coverage.
The question is no longer simply how much money was allocated. It is how much was actually spent, how many houses were genuinely completed, which beneficiaries received the grants, what funds became available when the housing target was reduced, and where those funds went next.
Those answers should exist in the project's financial records, beneficiary database, completion certificates, ECNEC decisions and the findings of the reported inquiry. Until those records are reconciled, Balochistan's flood housing programme has a money trail with a significant gap in it.