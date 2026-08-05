Israel Approves $37 Million To Seize, Develop Over 70 Occupied West Bank Heritage Sites

Israel approved a 113 million shekel ($37 million) programme to develop more than 70 heritage sites across the occupied West Bank
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the initiative would strengthen Jewish identity and preserve sites linked to Jewish history
The move is likely to draw international scrutiny as Palestinians view it as deepening Israeli control over occupied territory
Israel has approved 113 million shekels (around $37 million) to develop more than 70 heritage sites across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, in a move that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said would strengthen Jewish identity and reinforce Israel's historical ties to the territory.
Announcing the decision on X, Smotrich said the funding marked the first time such a budget had been allocated for heritage sites in what Israel refers to as "Judea and Samaria."
"For the first time in history, 113 million ILS for the development of over 70 heritage sites in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich wrote. "The heritage sites in Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the history of the Jewish people. I see supreme importance in strengthening Jewish identity and preserving the unique heritage of the people of Israel. We will continue to preserve our heritage and roots."
Heritage Programme
According to the Knesset, the government approved the programme following recommendations by the Ministerial Committee on Heritage Sites. The funding will be used to preserve, restore and develop more than 70 archaeological, historical and religious sites across the occupied West Bank, alongside improving public access, tourism infrastructure and educational activities.
The initiative builds on earlier legislative efforts in the Knesset to extend state support for heritage conservation projects in the territory, with lawmakers arguing that sites linked to Jewish history require greater government protection and investment.
Political And International Context
The decision comes amid continued efforts by the current Israeli government to expand its administrative and financial presence in the occupied West Bank.
Israel regards many of the sites as part of its national and biblical heritage, while Palestinians view the programme as further entrenching Israeli control over occupied territory. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes.
The latest funding announcement is expected to add to international scrutiny of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion and competing historical claims remain at the centre of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.