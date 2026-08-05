Israel Approves $37 Million To Seize, Develop Over 70 Occupied West Bank Heritage Sites

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Israel has approved a 113 million shekel (around $37 million) programme to develop more than 70 heritage sites across the occupied West Bank, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich describing it as a historic move to strengthen Jewish identity and deepen Israel's connection to the territory.

Birthplace of Jesus: Church of the Nativity and the Pilgrimage Route, Bethlehem
Israel Approves $37 Million To Seize, Develop Over 70 Occupied West Bank Heritage Sites Photo: | Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/ Palestine
Summary of this article

  • Israel approved a 113 million shekel ($37 million) programme to develop more than 70 heritage sites across the occupied West Bank

  • Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the initiative would strengthen Jewish identity and preserve sites linked to Jewish history

  • The move is likely to draw international scrutiny as Palestinians view it as deepening Israeli control over occupied territory

Israel has approved 113 million shekels (around $37 million) to develop more than 70 heritage sites across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, in a move that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said would strengthen Jewish identity and reinforce Israel's historical ties to the territory.

Announcing the decision on X, Smotrich said the funding marked the first time such a budget had been allocated for heritage sites in what Israel refers to as "Judea and Samaria."

"For the first time in history, 113 million ILS for the development of over 70 heritage sites in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich wrote. "The heritage sites in Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the history of the Jewish people. I see supreme importance in strengthening Jewish identity and preserving the unique heritage of the people of Israel. We will continue to preserve our heritage and roots."

File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - X@narendramodi
Netanyahu Calls Modi One Of His Greatest Friends, Backs Stronger India-Israel Ties

By Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Representative Image - Palestinian Christians Urge American Evangelicals To Recognise Their Plight - | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the West Bank. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinians - | IMAGO/ Middle East
Four Palestinians, One Israeli Killed in Deadly West Bank Shooting - | File Photo
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - PTI

Heritage Programme

According to the Knesset, the government approved the programme following recommendations by the Ministerial Committee on Heritage Sites. The funding will be used to preserve, restore and develop more than 70 archaeological, historical and religious sites across the occupied West Bank, alongside improving public access, tourism infrastructure and educational activities.

The initiative builds on earlier legislative efforts in the Knesset to extend state support for heritage conservation projects in the territory, with lawmakers arguing that sites linked to Jewish history require greater government protection and investment.

A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the West Bank. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinians - | IMAGO/ Middle East
Why Are Israeli Settler Attacks Increasing In The West Bank?

By Sidharth Singh

Political And International Context

The decision comes amid continued efforts by the current Israeli government to expand its administrative and financial presence in the occupied West Bank.

Israel regards many of the sites as part of its national and biblical heritage, while Palestinians view the programme as further entrenching Israeli control over occupied territory. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes.

The latest funding announcement is expected to add to international scrutiny of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion and competing historical claims remain at the centre of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories