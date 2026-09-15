Review Of Ameer Shahul's ‘The Silent Syndicate'

Shahul says that healthcare has been quietly rewritten over the past two decades through a “transformation of ownership”. “The state that once vowed to protect citizens’ health access has become a silent spectator to market excess,” he says. In the opening pages of his book, he asks, “Who prices your health?”, if not your doctor, your country, or its Parliament?” His answer, spread across 14 chapters covering hospitals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and insurance, is that these decisions have increasingly moved to boardrooms in New York, London, Basel, Zurich and Singapore. India, as he puts it, doesn't confront this shift so much as go along with it.