InDepth | Bihar Prohibition: The State is Legally Dry, But Not Alcohol-Free

On August 30, in Bihar’s Patna district, Shashi Kumar, Vikas Ram, Pankaj Singh and Nishu Kumar fell ill and were taken to a hospital where they died during treatment. While the case is still being investigated, the police found a liquor bottle at the spot where these men had gathered. The police are yet to establish whether liquor caused the deaths, but the presence of the bottle raises a question that Bihar has grappled with for a decade: how does alcohol continue to reach consumers in a state where its manufacture, sale, transport and consumption have been prohibited since April 5, 2016? In April, at least 10 people died in East Champaran after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The deaths point to a contradiction at the heart of Bihar’s decade-long experiment: a state can be legally dry without becoming free of alcohol.