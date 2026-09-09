Column | Nepal Floods Push For The Timely Sharing Of Hydrological And Cryosphere Data

As was natural, India was the first respondent, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah to condole the loss and offer disaster-related assistance, the first tranche of which reached Nepal the day of the flood itself. Nepal has now sought assistance from India in putting up Bailey bridges and medical relief. There should be no doubt that India will be strong in solidarity with Nepal in this time of need, even while it works to locate and bring to safety its own nationals, mostly pilgrims, trapped in the flood area. On its part, Nepal too has realised that it requires international assistance at this time even though there was an initial hesitation, possibly to ensure proper relief coordination.