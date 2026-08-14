Data Dive | Since Independence, India Has Overcome Many Defining Challenges. Yet Many Battles Remain

Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh
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Since Independence, India has overcome many defining challenges. Yet many battles remain.

OLE Cover 31 Aug 2026
Data Dive | Since Independence, India Has Overcome Many Defining Challenges. Yet Many Battles Remain

Research: Nivedita Singh | Graphics: Jayati Srivastava

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Outlook Magazine Cover
Neeraj Thakur
Editor's Note | Revolution, Reform and Rupture: The Eternal Contest to Define India
| Photo: Dinesh Parab : Mahatma’s Model of Development: Gandhi wanted everyone to be a producer, not merely a consumer
Column | Gandhi's Idea Of India Was Not Merely Political Freedom; He Wanted Indians To Be One Family: Rajmohan Gandhi
| Photo: PTI : National Mission: The shakha provides an important space for people to dedicate their efforts for the larger national purpose
Column | Sangh's Idea of India Is to Take Collective Responsibility To Build a Better Future For Bharat: Sunil Ambekar
| Photo: Vikram Sharma : Next in Line: UCC Bill is already on the anvil in Maharashtra and West Bengal
Column | Is UCC A Majoritarian Exercise Or National Necessity, asks Mahesh Jethmalani
| Photo: PTI : Basic Fact: Equality in India cannot mean the destruction of pluralism
Column | A Country Of Over 1.3 Billion People Cannot Be Forced Into Sameness: Asaduddin Owaisi on UCC

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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