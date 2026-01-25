Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

As festivals bring books into public life, their true power lies in inclusiveness, oral storytelling, and regional diversity, if they overcome elitism and commercialisation.

A
Ashok Kumar Bal
Updated on:
Updated on:
A photograph from Exide Kolkata literary meet
A photograph from Exide Kolkata literary meet Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Festivals bring writers and readers together through public conversations and question-answer sessions, making literature a shared civic experience. 

  • They revive India’s oral storytelling heritage by emphasising live readings, performances, and spoken-word traditions, especially in regional languages  

  • Their true value lies in real inclusiveness by giving equal space to regional languages and marginalised voices. 

The proliferation of Literary Festivals (LFs) across India over the past two decades marks a significant shift in the public engagement with literature. No longer confined to the quiet spaces of universities or libraries, literature has moved into public parks, historical palaces, and bustling civic squares, transforming the consumption of the written word into a communal, celebratory experience.  

The role of these festivals goes beyond book promotion. They function as vital cultural institutions that mediate between the author and the public, preserve ancient storytelling traditions, and, most critically, possess the potential to redefine the parameters of social and linguistic inclusiveness in a profoundly pluralistic nation, affirming the powerful truth that “culture is ordinary”. 

Bringing readers and writers together 

The foremost role of a literary festival is to democratise literature by creating a direct, physical connection between the text, its creator, and the general reader. In the highly intermediated world of publishing, LFs dismantle the distance between the celebrated author and the curious public. By hosting public interviews, question-answer sessions, and book signings, these events transform abstract literary figures into accessible, tangible individuals. This connection serves three key purposes. 

Related Content
Related Content

Firstly, it humanises the creative process, inspiring aspiring writers and motivating casual readers. Secondly, it fosters a culture of critical engagement, allowing readers to challenge, question, and ultimately deepen their understanding of a work directly with the source. LFs thus pull literature out of the academic or elite silo and establish it as a shared civic resource.  

The communal energy generated at these venues — the shared laughter, the spontaneous applause, the hushed intensity of a reading — reaffirms that literature is a public, living art form, essential to the intellectual health of the democracy. 

This act of democratisation directly embodies the principle that culture is ordinary. By celebrating writers who chronicle regional life, local customs, and the daily struggles of the common person, literary festivals assert that profound literary value resides in the everyday experiences and vernacular expressions of the masses. They validate the cultural and literary significance of the ordinary person’s life, transforming commonplace struggles, rituals, and histories into subjects worthy of intellectual celebration and national dialogue. 

Revitalising orality & the storytelling tradition 

India is fundamentally a civilisation rooted in orality. From the Vedic chants to the epic performances of the Puranas and the folk traditions of Katha and Dastangoi, the spoken word has always held primacy in the transmission of knowledge and culture. Literary festival plays a crucial modern role in reviving this ancient storytelling tradition. 

In an age dominated by passive, individualistic screen consumption, literary festivals compel communal listening. The sessions dedicated to poetry readings, dramatic readings of prose, and extemporaneous storytelling reconnect attendees with the rhythm, modulation, and emotive power of the human voice.  

This emphasis on performance is particularly vital for regional languages, where the oral tradition often pre-dates and remains more vibrant than the written tradition. Literary festivals provide a necessary stage for poets and storytellers to perform their work, ensuring that the sound and context of their language, the linguistic and cultural nuances, are conveyed directly, unfiltered by translation. This commitment to orality ensures the festivals serve not just as literary events, but as cultural preservation sites, keeping the flame of communal storytelling alive. 

Imperative of inclusiveness and diversity 

Perhaps the most challenging and consequential role of the Indian literary festivals is to foster genuine inclusiveness. Historically, these festivals have faced criticism for their urban, English-centric bias, leading to the systemic marginalisation of regional, vernacular, and marginalised voices. The true relevance of a contemporary literary festival, however, lies in its capacity to resist this tendency and truly reflect India’s unparalleled linguistic and cultural complexity. 

A socially relevant festival must be intentionally designed to promote interregional exchange. It must be a deliberate platform where Dalit writers, North-East chroniclers, and writers in languages like Tamil, Urdu, or Odia share equal footing with their English-language counterparts. This practice serves not only as a token gesture but as a necessary intellectual endeavour, allowing the diverse narratives of India to confront and inform each other. 

Furthermore, inclusiveness extends beyond language to thematic breadth. The festival must broaden the definition of literature to truly reflect that culture is ordinary, encompassing voices from activism, science, cinema, and social justice movements. By focusing on narratives of labour, caste struggles, rural life, and everyday resistance, these festivals demonstrate that the literary sphere is coextensive with the social sphere, challenging entrenched prejudices and promoting dialogue that mirrors the society’s deepest anxieties and brightest aspirations. Despite their immense potential, many literary festivals in India face key limitations. 

The ‘elitist’ trap 

The most glaring failure is the tendency toward linguistic and geographic elitism. Most high-profile festivals remain heavily dominated by English-language literature, both in terms of invited speakers and audience demographics. This focus marginalises the vast body of work being produced in the 22 scheduled languages of India and countless other regional dialects. Consequently, the discourse remains confined to an urban, educated, upper-class milieu, failing to adequately promote the vital interregional exchange necessary to celebrate India’s full cultural diversity. The focus on easy-to-market celebrity often overshadows the profound literary value found in lesser-known regional works. 

Superficial engagement & commercialisation 

The pressure to attract crowds and secure corporate sponsorship often leads to a focus on entertainment over deep intellectual engagement. Panels can become superficial discussions — a string of clever soundbites rather than sustained intellectual exploration. This commercial drive also means that discussions on hard-hitting topics such as caste violence, deep-seated political corruption, or indigenous rights are sometimes diluted or avoided entirely to maintain a neutral, marketable image. This reluctance undermines the idea that literature is a “mirror of society,” often presenting a polished rather than a truthful reflection. 

Failure to cultivate new talent 

While these events celebrate established authors, many fail to translate their platform into genuine, actionable support for hidden talents. The lack of institutionalised mechanisms, such as robust translation infrastructure, dedicated mentorship programs for rural or marginalised writers, or guaranteed publishing contracts, means that the festivals rarely move beyond being temporary showcases. They celebrate diversity briefly on a stage but do little to change the systemic barriers that prevent genuinely diverse voices from entering the publishing industry permanently. 

The promise and the limits 

Literary festivals in India is a phenomenon of profound cultural importance. Its enduring role is defined by its ability to create public connections between the writer and the reader, to revitalise the ancient art of oral storytelling, and to champion the complex narrative of a multilingual nation by embodying the principle that culture is ordinary.  However, for them to achieve their full promise, they must critically confront and dismantle their internal biases, moving decisively away from linguistic elitism and superficial commercialism toward genuine, proactive social and literary inclusiveness. When executed with vision, these events can become indispensable institutions that not only celebrate literature but actively participate in the critical and inclusive shaping of the nation's contemporary identity. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: MUM, SERV Eye Big Wins On Final Day

    2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

    3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

    4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

    5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: World No.1 Eyeing Spot In Quarter-Finals

    2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko, Australian Open Highlights: World No.1 Qualifies For Quarter-Finals - As It Happened

    3. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

    4. Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

    5. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

    Badminton

    1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

    2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

    3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

    4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

    5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

    2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

    3. UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

    4. ECI No Longer Protector Of Democracy but Key Participant In 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi

    5. Day In Pics: January 24, 2026

    Entertainment News

    1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

    2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

    3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

    4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

    5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

    US News

    1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

    2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

    3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

    4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

    5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

    World News

    1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

    2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

    3. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

    4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

    5. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

    Latest Stories

    1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

    2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

    3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

    4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

    5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

    6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

    7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

    8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley