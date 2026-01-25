Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

The promise and the limits

Literary festivals in India is a phenomenon of profound cultural importance. Its enduring role is defined by its ability to create public connections between the writer and the reader, to revitalise the ancient art of oral storytelling, and to champion the complex narrative of a multilingual nation by embodying the principle that culture is ordinary. However, for them to achieve their full promise, they must critically confront and dismantle their internal biases, moving decisively away from linguistic elitism and superficial commercialism toward genuine, proactive social and literary inclusiveness. When executed with vision, these events can become indispensable institutions that not only celebrate literature but actively participate in the critical and inclusive shaping of the nation's contemporary identity.