Laughing Seriously: Review of ‘The Bare Bones Book of Humour’

Socially, humour occupies a paradoxical position. It is both the unseen casualty of a system governed by decorum and also a conspicuous tool used to challenge and unsettle that system’s rigid order. Popular humour has historically functioned as a space of redirected rebellion: far from being purified, these transgressions were reshaped and included in the art of conversation cherished by the upper classes, even as their disruptive origins were carefully managed. The Bare Bones Book of Humour contains many examples of this indirect defiance. Shih-Li Kow’s ‘A Job to Love’ satirises modern work culture and the demand for passion as productivity through exaggerated corporate language. Steve Akinkuolie’s ‘Because of Ram and Rice’ uses food and religious symbolism to explore everyday negotiations of belief, survival and compromise via human inconsistency. Swapnit Pradhan’s ‘Enlightenment Begins at Home’ mocks spiritual clichés by grounding them in an almost slapstick domestic routine of bowel movements.