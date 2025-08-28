Fisk Review: Quiet, Breathable Humour With A Side Of Absurd

It is refreshing that Helen’s “womanhood” isn’t centre-stage and there seems no urgency or intent to get her hitched or show her raising children. It helps that with her frumpy sense of style (oversized brown jackets with matching trousers), she talks her woman-ness away, and instead, draws attention to her “person-ness”. She is even accosted once by Ray’s new girlfriend, a fashion psychologist, who tries to decode, “I wonder what happened there?” while referring to her clothing. You wonder how men are always left alone with their “ordinariness” and seldom party to such dissections.