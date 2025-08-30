The Roses Review | Olivia Colman And Benedict Cumberbatch’s Film Is Wickedly Humorous, Softly Bitter

A particular kind of bitterness ensues not necessarily because roles get reversed, but because Ivy yearns for both professional success and maternal joie de vivre. The spectator suspects that Theo was satisfied with primarily being a brilliant architect; being a father came second. But Ivy struggles with such a demarcation—she desires both. When the work of care is put on Theo, he is shown to constantly battle narcissism and navigate his now defunct goal-oriented approach to life. Though, one senses that Ivy must have been more sensitive to the needs of their relationship at the expense of her own identity. She is awkward with her success and unfamiliar with the feelings it provokes in her, as opposed to Theo, who is accustomed to and comforted by validation. In anticipation of the psychic toll on Theo, Ivy comes up with the idea that he build their dream house and provides monetary support for his vision.