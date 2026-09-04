Women Who Break Free: Review of Tahmima Anam’s ‘Uprising’

Uprising opens with the arrival of Kusum, who is “practical, sturdy and smart”, to a brothel on an island which “was at the end of the country, in the middle of the river that emptied into the sea. It was twenty huts long and four huts wide”. The narrative shifts to Kusum’s past a few pages later. The daughter of a poor fruit-seller, Kusum could not continue her studies after class 5 while her sister Pyara studied till class 7. But Kusum yearns for an education and learning. After being inspired by the student protests against the government, Kusum joins the protests and her voice becomes “a note in the chorus of the chants”. She also lures her sister into joining the protests where a bullet wounds Pyara fatally. With her sister’s death, Kusum is consumed by guilt and anguish. And that heralds profound upheavals in her life.