In Jammu And Kashmir, Women Acid Attack Victims Are Blamed For Their Plight Because We Live In A Patriarchal Society

Anisa Nisar, 26, sleeps without shutting one eye. Her other eye has been sealed from her own skin grafts. She wears glasses even when she is asleep at night. Over four years ago, when Nisar was returning home one evening in February from her work at a gas dealership, she felt she was being followed by someone and she spoke to her mother over the phone, who comforted her, asking the girl not to worry. But within a few minutes, she was sprinkled with acid that deprived the girl of vision in one eye and also peeled off her skin. But the media reporting around her case largely focused on the breakup of her engagement as a reason for the attack, while her current condition remains unknown to the wider world.