ED Raids 14 Locations In Online Gaming-Linked Case

There is a particular kind of tension that hangs over a neighbourhood when the ED arrives. In Srinagar and Gujarat, the sight of local police cordoning off residential streets while federal agents sift through hard drives serves as a stark reminder of how thin the line is between a "tech startup" and a shadow bank. For the employees of these firms—many of whom may have been simply doing their daily jobs—this Thursday brought the jarring realization that their office was the epicentre of a national security concern. It turns a mundane corporate park or a quiet suburban home into a crime scene, leaving neighbours to wonder how much of the digital economy next door was actually built on air.